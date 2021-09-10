Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $177.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

