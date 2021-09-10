Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bandwidth by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $108.43 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45, a PEG ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.32.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $141,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

