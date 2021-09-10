Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 73,280 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.53 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

