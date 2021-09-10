Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.95 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $62,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE:BCC opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.