Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

