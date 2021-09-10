Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

