Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 44,042 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

