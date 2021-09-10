Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

KMT opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

