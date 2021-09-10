Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.44 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

