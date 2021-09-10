Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

