Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,385 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,165,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 497,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after buying an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

