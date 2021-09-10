DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,899,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in DXC Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DXC Technology by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 462,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

