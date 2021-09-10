E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.60 ($13.64).

E.On stock opened at €11.11 ($13.07) on Thursday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.03.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

