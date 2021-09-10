East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 416,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,546. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $58,936,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.