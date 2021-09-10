easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 685 Price Target at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 695.80 ($9.09) on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 832.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,618.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

