eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $1.83 million and $33.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00391609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

