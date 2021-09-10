Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

