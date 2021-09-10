Eight Capital Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$28.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.53.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock traded up C$2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The company has a market cap of C$12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.79. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$31.62.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.