Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $10.06. 77,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 65,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,650,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

