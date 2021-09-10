Ellaism Price Hits $0.0009 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $44,521.63 and $36.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

