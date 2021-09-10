Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

EMP.A traded up C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$39.36. 544,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.83. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

