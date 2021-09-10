Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

