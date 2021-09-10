Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.01.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDR remained flat at $C$5.88 during midday trading on Friday. 68,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,496. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.