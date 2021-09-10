Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Enerplus by 142.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

