Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th.

ENGH stock traded down C$1.89 on Friday, reaching C$60.28. 151,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,853. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

