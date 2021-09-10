Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report sales of $344.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $348.20 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $178.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.36 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

