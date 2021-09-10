Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL opened at $57.03 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

