Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

