Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

