Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,600 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 112,346 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

TTEK stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

