Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

ENV opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

