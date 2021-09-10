Envista Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $513,280 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

