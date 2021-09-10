Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $531,136.32 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 361,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

