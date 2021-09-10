EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 131.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 330,810 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 283.2% in the second quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

