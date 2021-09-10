Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

BVNRY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

