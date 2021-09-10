Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 151.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

