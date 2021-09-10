Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

