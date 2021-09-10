Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

