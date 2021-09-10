EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,286 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. 3,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.