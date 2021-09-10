EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.14 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $48,262.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044886 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

