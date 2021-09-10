F3Logic LLC Buys 375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

