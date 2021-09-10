F3Logic LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. 33,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

