F3Logic LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.60. 4,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,283. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

