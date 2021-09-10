F3Logic LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

F3Logic LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises 1.4% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $128.92. 483,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

