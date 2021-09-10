F3Logic LLC Sells 8,435 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 476,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,235,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 16,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,012. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

