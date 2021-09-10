Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $87.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.