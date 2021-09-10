Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $381.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

