FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $7,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FDS opened at $383.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

