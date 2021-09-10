Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

