Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.14. 159,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

